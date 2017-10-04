Man fined $40 for stealing mum’s $14 grocery

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 24-YEAR-OLD Mangwe man has been fined $40 for breaking into his mother’s house to steal groceries valued at $14.

Diclerk Nkomo of Osabeni area was convicted on his own plea of guilty to malicious damage to property and theft charges by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere. He was fined $40 fine or sentenced to 10 days imprisonment in case of default.

The magistrate also ordered him to have paid $34 as restitution, $14 for the groceries and $20 for the door he damaged, to his mother, Ms Zwelibanzi Moyo by October 30 or sentenced to 20 days imprisonment in case of default.

Prosecuting, Mr Zorodzai Pengapenga said Nkomo broke into his mother’s house on September 20 at around 9AM and stole a sack of oranges, a pair of sandals and a sun hat.

“On 20 September at around 9AM, Nkomo went to Ms Moyo’s house while she was away and broke the door using an unknown object. He proceeded into the bedroom hut where he took a sack of oranges, a pair of sandals and a sun hat all valued at $14.

“The matter was reported to the police resulting in Nkomo’s arrest. The damaged door is valued at $20,” said Mr Pengapenga.

In mitigation, Nkomo told the court that he stole from his mother as he wanted food to eat.

The magistrate warned Nkomo against engaging in criminal activities.“The fact that you were hungry doesn’t justify what you did. The next time that you steal you will not be pardoned but you will be sent to prison. Let this be a lesson to you,” he said.

@DubeMatutu