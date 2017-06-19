Man in court over maintenance arrears

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested over maintenance arrears amounting to over $4 000.

Fundisani Bhebhe (35) of Iminyela flats pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to pay maintenance.

Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu remanded him out of custody to today. Bhebhe told the court that he stopped paying maintenance because his wife Sibonginkosi Tshuma (25) left their three children in his custody and went to South Africa.

“Your Worship my wife left for South Africa in 2015. I’m the one who was looking after the children since then. I saw no point in paying the maintenance money since I was living with the children. I was doing everything for them from school fees, food and clothes. She only took them back on May 10 this year,” said Bhebhe.

Prosecuting, Ms Magret Takawira said Bhebhe was ordered to pay $150 in October 2014.

“Accused was ordered to pay $150 a month for the upkeep of three minor children in October 2014. He only paid for the month of November and December that year. Since then he never paid anything. His arrears have accumulated to $6 000 to date,” said Ms Takawira. — @tannytkay