Man jailed for raping stepdaughter as wife sleeps

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A 30-YEAR-OLD Nyamandlovu man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping his stepdaughter while his wife was asleep in the same room.

The man, from Maboleni area, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, raped his 15-year old stepdaughter in December last year in the presence of his wife, the girl’s mother, who was sleeping.

The wife woke up moments later and caught him in the act.

The woman did not report the matter to the police.

Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze heard that the man left his wife sleeping on their bed and raped the juvenile who was sleeping on the floor in the same room.

He pleaded guilty to rape.

Mrs Msipa-Marondedze sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

Three years were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime within that period.

“The accused is the stepfather to the complainant and therefore was trusted to take care of her as his own daughter but he broke that trust. He left his wife sleeping and raped the complainant. The court will not condone such barbaric actions by the accused. Imprisonment is suitable for this offence,” said the magistrate.

The State, represented by Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said the accused raped the girl on December 21 while her mother was asleep in the same room.

“On December 21, the complainant was sleeping in the same bedroom as the accused person who was sleeping on a bed with his wife. The accused woke up, left the complainant’s mother and sneaked into the complainant’s blankets. He slept on the floor facing upwards, lifted the complainant and laid her on himself. The complainant tried screaming but the accused held her mouth,” said Mr Manyiwa.

The man raped her once before the mother woke up and caught him in the act. She threatened to call neighbours for help but the man apologised and she did not report the matter.

The prosecutor said the matter came to light last Friday when a police officer, Constable Millet Ndlovu heard about the incident from an unknown informant.

Cst Ndlovu confronted the accused, who admitted the crime and the matter was reported at Nyamandlovu police station.

He said the girl was referred to Mpilo Central hospital for a medical check-up and the report showed that she had been raped.

@NyarieBakie