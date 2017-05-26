Man keeps 14-year-old as ‘sex slave’ for 3 days

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A 25-year-old Gweru man will serve two-and-a-half years in prison for having sexual intercourse with his 14-year-old “girlfriend” whom he kept as a sex slave for three days.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo has confirmed the sentence handed down to Luckson Chinogwa of Mtapa Suburb at the Gweru magistrate’s Court.

Chinogwa was convicted of having sex with a minor.

“I certify that these proceedings appear to me to be in accordance with true and of substantial justice,” wrote Justice Moyo confirming Chinogwa’s sentence.

Chinogwa had been sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with the Form Two girl.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, arguing that the complainant was his girlfriend and had indulged in consensual sexual intercourse with her.

In passing sentence, Gweru magistrate Mr Tendai Madanhire who died last Friday following a car accident before the High Court confirmed the sentence, said it was aggravating that Chinogwa had unprotected sex with the girl whom he kept as a sex slave for three days.

“The accused took advantage of the minor and kept her as a sex slave for three days having unprotected sexual intercourse with her several times at his lodgings. He kept her as a sex slave for those three days and when her parents came he locked up the complainant in the house and told her to hide under the bed. The accused is sentenced to four years in prison of which one-and-a- half years imprisonment is suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. Effectively the accused will serve two-and-a-half years,” said the magistrate.

Prosecutor Mr Lloyd Mavhisa said on March 18 around 7PM, the complainant visited the accused at his lodgings in Mtapa suburb and they had consensual sexual intercourse.

The court heard that the complainant spent three nights having consensual sexual intercourse with the accused.

“On March 20, the complainant was still at the accused’s lodgings and they continued having unprotected but consensual sexual intercourse,” said Mr Mavhisa.

The court heard that the matter came to light when the complainant’s mother was told that her daughter was being kept by the accused at his home.

He said a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Chinogwa.

—@pchitumba1