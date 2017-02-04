Man ‘kidnaps, rapes’ sister-in-law

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A 33-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly took his 19-year-old sister-in-law hostage and raped her when he had been deserted by his wife following a misunderstanding.

The accused person, whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons but is from Cowdary Park suburb, appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with rape.

He was remanded in custody to February 10 pending compilation of a medical report.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said the accused person had a misunderstanding with his wife resulting in her leaving and returning to her parents’ home.

“On January 26 at around 8PM, the accused person went to the complainant’s place of residence to enquire about his wife’s whereabouts. He was told that his wife had gone to her aunt’s place in Cowdary Pak suburb,” he said.

Mr Mageza said the accused person then proceeded to his wife’s aunt’s place. He allegedly did not find her there and went back to the complainant’s place of residence.

“The accused person went to the complainant again and accused her of not telling the truth about her sister’s whereabouts. He then dragged her to his place of residence in Cowdary Park suburb, threatening to strike her with an axe that was tucked in his belt if she made any noise. The complainant screamed for help but no one came to help since they were walking along a footpath in a bushy area,” he said.

Mr Mageza said when they got to his house, the accused person allegedly force marched the complainant inside and locked the doors.

“He lit a candle and took off his clothes before ordering the complainant to lie on his bed. He put off the candle and had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent,” he said.

The accused person allegedly fell asleep after committing the alleged crime and complainant escaped through the bathroom window.

She reported the matter to the police.

