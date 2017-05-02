Man ‘kills’ uncle in goats dispute

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE have arrested a Gokwe man who allegedly brutally murdered his uncle by striking him several times with an axe following a misunderstanding.

Murava Simonga from Uswahwengavi Masemo village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe allegedly murdered Jimmison Simonga after his goats strayed into his yard and ate harvested sorghum.

Chief Chireya confirmed the incident yesterday saying police came to his area on Sunday with Murava for indications following his arrest.

“The police were here on Sunday with Murava for indications. Murava murdered his uncle in cold blood. The two had a misunderstanding after Simonga’s goats strayed into Murava’s homestead and ate his sorghum which he had harvested. He then struck him with an axe on the head and he died instantly. Simonga was then taken to Gokwe District Hospital mortuary,” he said.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she had not received a report on the murder.

However, a relative who refused to be named said Murava first attacked Simonga’s son who is Grade Five until he bled from the nose and mouth and then fell unconscious.

The relative alleged when Simonga came to his son’s rescue Murava, who was armed with an axe, turned on him and struck him several times on the head.

“Simonga is my relative and on the fateful day, his goats strayed into Murava’s homestead where they fed on his sorghum which was stored in his granary. This angered Murava who proceeded to Simonga’s homestead where he found his son playing outside and assaulted him until he bled from the nose and mouth. The child screamed for help and Simonga came to restrain Murava but he would have none of it and took an axe and struck him several times on the head until he died,” said the relative.

Murava said the relative started bragging about the heinous act and cleaned the blood on the axe with his uncle’s clothes before chasing all the relatives away threatening to kill them too.

“Murava said he did not want any relative to be close or he will attack them with the same axe. He then guarded the corpse until the police came and arrested him,” said the relative.

