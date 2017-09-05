Man knocks out wife’s tooth in infidelity row

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman lost a tooth after her husband beat her up over allegations that she was cheating.

Steven Musasekana (29) from Emganwini suburb yesterday appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing a physical abuse charge.

Mr Ncube convicted him on his own plea. He fined him $100 or 90 days imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Ms Margret Takawira said Musasekana assaulted his wife Mrs Vimbai Musasekana last Friday accusing her of cheating.

“On September 1 at around 6 AM, the accused and the complainant had a misunderstanding which erupted when the accused person accused the complainant of having an extra marital affair,” said Ms Takawira.

Musasekana got angry and viciously assaulted his wife with fists, leading to her losing a tooth.

“The misunderstanding led to the accused to assault the complainant. He slapped her and beat her with fists all over her face and the complainant lost her lower middle tooth,” Ms Takawira said.

In a warned and cautioned statement, Mrs Musasekana said her husband accused her of cheating after she left him in bed around 2 AM to study in a spare bedroom.

She said Musasekana accused her of cheating while he was at work, saying he had heard rumours that she was seeing another man and assaulted her.

