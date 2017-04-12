Man loses $1 450 to hooker after refusing to pay $20

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A SELF-confessed prostitute from Bulawayo allegedly stole two cell phones and cash all amounting to $1 450 from a client who refused to pay $20 after a night of sex.

A court heard how the hooker allegedly took two Huawei cell phones and $500 after the client claimed that he would not pay for “services without a receipt.”

Sharon Moyo (23) pleaded not guilty to a theft charge when she appeared before Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushowe.

She was remanded out of custody to April 19.

Moyo argued that Noel Mbuva (35) of Ilanda suburb in Bulawayo breached their agreement and so she took the phones as payment for services rendered.

She said they had agreed to have overnight sex for $20.

“On the way to his home, he said he has an ejaculation problem and asked for anal sex. I charged him $50 but we didn’t have the anal sex,” said Moyo.

“After rendering my services, he started making excuses for payment. He said his money was at the bank and he could only get it in the morning. He went to sleep. I woke him up and he snapped at me saying if I kept pestering him he would end up not paying for services without a receipt. I took his cell phones and went away. I didn’t take his money”.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza told the court that on March 20 this year, Moyo met Mbuva at Club 263.

He said they left the club around 3:30AM and went to Mbuva’s house in Ilanda.

“The two had sexual intercourse and complainant fell asleep. When he woke up he found the accused person gone. He found his Huawei Y6, another Huawei and $500 missing. On March 27, police caught one of accused’s relatives who led them to accused’s place of residence. A search was conducted and accused was found in possession of one of the stolen phones,” Mr Jaravaza said.

