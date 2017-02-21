Man loses eye, cash in robbery

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Gwanda lost an eye after he was attacked by four men in an alleged daylight robbery in Mtshabezi last week.

Mr Hloniphani Ncube (36) of Nyandeni Village Mtshabezi district is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals following his transfer from Mtshabezi Mission Hospital.

Mr Ncube was moved to the Bulawayo hospital to undergo an emergency eye operation.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Ncube said he was lucky to be alive as he believes the robbers wanted to kill him.

“I think I am lucky to be alive. I am grateful for that. Those guys are from a neighbouring village so they could have wanted me dead so that no trace would be left of what happened to me,” he said.

“They told the police that we fought over a name because one of them is also called Hloniphani, but I think it was just a cover up. I think they thought I had money because they had seen me carrying some people who had hired my truck. So they decided to pounce on me when I went to use a public toilet at Nyandeni Shopping Centre.”

Mr Ncube said as he was about to get out of the toilet, one of the robbers came from behind and struck him with a log on the face and he fainted.

“When I woke up, my left eye had popped out and I was in so much pain. I know that one of the vendors at the centre witnessed everything and called for people to come and help. Someone called my family and they pursued the gang,” he said.

“They took away my clothes, shoes and a wallet with some money. But I have lost my sight.”

Hloniphani’s father, Mr Regi Ncube, said he was at a loss for words.

“Now what is more disappointing is that these people are from a neighbouring village and we know each other well. The family has not approached us to offer apologies and show any remorse. My son earns a living from driving our family truck, now they want to take that away from him by damaging his eyesight? We want justice,” he said.

Regi said Hloniphani’s sibling Thuli and neighbours drove to Skula village where the suspected robbers were throwing a beer drinking party.

He said they effected a citizen’s arrest and handed them to Gwanda police station.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Mr Philisani Ndebele was not immediately reachable for comment.

