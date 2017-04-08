Man lures cousin (13) into his bedroom, ‘rapes her’

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 13-year-old cousin after he lured her to his bedroom hut.

The accused person from Ruzive village, Shurugwi who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Mr Tavengwa Sangster facing one count of rape.

He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to April 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Pride Gomera said in November last year, the complainant went for a visit at the accused person’s homestead.

“The complainant was left home alone with the accused person whilst the accused person’s parents went for a church meeting. The accused person called for the complainant who had been cooking in the kitchen hut to bring him some water to drink whilst he was in his bedroom hut.

“The complainant did as she had been instructed and brought the accused person a cup of water,” said Mr Gomera.

The court heard that the complainant knelt before the accused person to give him the water but he grabbed her hand and pushed her to the ground.

The man then raped her once.

He said the matter came to light when the complainant returned to her homestead and told her mother what had transpired.

“The complainant’s mother accompanied the complainant to report the matter at the police station leading to the arrest of the accused person. The complainant was referred to Shurugwi District hospital where she was medically examined and a medical report was compiled,” said Mr Gomera.

