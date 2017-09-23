Man mistakes hawker for wife’s lover

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A man from Bulawayo’s Mabuthweni suburb who mistook a hawker for his wife’s lover and attacked him, has been fined $300.

Msindisi Sibindi (43) struck Mr Kudakwashe Mhungu thrice on the arm with a knobkerrie after he suspected he was having an affair with his wife.

Sibindi was convicted on his own plea by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

He was fined $300 or in default six months imprisonment.

Sibindi was also slapped with a suspended six months jail term on condition that he does not within the next five years commit a similar crime.

Asked why he committed the crime, he said he was angered by Mr Mhungu’s response when he asked him why he was in his house with his wife.

“Do you think I am here for your wife? I am here to sell sheets,” Mr Mhungu is alleged to have said.

Mrs Memory Ndhlovu appeared for the state. — @NyarieBakie