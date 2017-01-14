Man nabbed for defrauding EcoCash

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A BROTHER to Zanu-PF councillor for Runde Rural District Council, Nomore Nyoni, has been arrested for conniving with his sibling to defraud EcoCash agents of $1 650 through depositing fake notes.

A court heard that Pardon Nyoni (31) connived with Nomore, a councillor for Ward 6 in Zvishavane rural.

Pardon and Nomore, who is out of custody on bail, are alleged to have duped EcoCash agents by cashing in fake notes into their mobile numbers then cashing out genuine notes.

Pardon is facing three counts of fraud while the councillor is facing 17 counts on similar charges.

Pardon pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on Thursday.

He was remanded to January 26 on $50 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Best Hweta said Pardon was found in possession of a cellphone that was used to commit the offences.

“Accused person defrauded Zibusiso Hlongwane of $450, Obert Makonese of $350, Moreblessing Mambare of $650 and Nomagugu Dungane of $200.

Accused was traced using his cellphone’s EMI number,” said Mr Hweta.

Clr Nyoni appeared in court last month, also facing fraud charges.

The councillor was arrested in Bulawayo after he allegedly defrauded one Moreblessing Mambara, a registered EcoCash agent in Cowdray Park suburb.

In that case, the councillor allegedly deposited fake $100 bills with the Ecocash agent amounting to $500.

Pardon and Nomore are alleged to have worked with syndicates to commit similar crimes in Hwange, Binga and Beitbridge.

