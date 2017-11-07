Man ‘pays wife to accept girlfriend’

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A JILTED Gwanda mine worker has appeared in court for stalking his ex-lover whom he said he still loves as they had made future plans together.

Thembinkosi Siziba who works in Antenia Mine was dragged to court by his ex-girlfriend, Ms Barbra Zondo, who is seeking a protection order against him after accusing him of harassing her for ending their affair.

In her application, Ms Zondo who stays at Mopani Compound in Gwanda said Siziba was constantly insulting, stalking and threatening to kill her.

She said on October 18, Siziba chased her with a knife and forced her to sleep at his place.

“I was in a love affair with Siziba but we have separated.

“He is now stalking me and he doesn’t want me to have relationships with other men. He constantly insults me and calls me names.

“On 18 October he ran after me holding a knife and threatening to stab me. He also forced me to sleep at the stamp mill that night,” he said.

In response, Siziba objected to the protection order being granted saying he stills loved his ex-girlfriend.

He denied that he was harassing Ms Zondo. Siziba said his ex-girlfriend was now making false allegations against him as she was now in love with another man.

“I don’t agree with this protection order because I had initially made an arrangement with this woman that we would spend the rest of our lives together.

When I met her I had another wife and I told her that I wanted her to be my lover.

“I paid my first wife some money so that she would accept Ms Zondo as my lover. After going through all this and making plans for our future she then tells me that she doesn’t love me anymore.

“I will not accept this separation because I know that she is saying this because she has found another man,” he said.

Siziba said he found Ms Zondo with her new lover on two occasions at her homestead when he had gone there to visit.

He said Ms Zondo should have ended their relationship before falling in love with this other man. Siziba said he had a lot of plans for himself and Ms Zondo.

Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube ordered Siziba to desist from insulting, threatening, intimidating, harassing or stalking Ms Zondo. She also ordered him to desist from visiting her house.

