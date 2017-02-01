Man ‘rapes’ 1-year-old daughter

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A 40-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man appeared in court yesterday for allegedly repeatedly raping his one-year-old daughter.

State allegations are the man whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was left in custody of three children, one of whom was his one year old daughter while his wife went to work.

The abuse was discovered after his five- year-old step son fled from home after he tied him to a tree and severely assaulted him.

The man pleaded not guilty to physical abuse and rape.

Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza remanded him in custody to February 7.

“I never hit my child neither did I rape my daughter. These are just malicious allegations, Your Worship. On October 17 I sent my son to call a neighbour so that we could share a meal but he ran off to his uncle’s place. It is his habit of running away from home,” he said.

“I was shocked when I learnt that my brother-in-law had informed the village head that I was in the habit of assaulting my kids. They called me a wizard. It was after all these allegations that they told me that I had raped my daughter. I know nothing about this.”

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said from July last year to October of the same year, the man constantly assaulted his son and raped his one-year-old daughter.

“Accused person was left as a custodian of three children. He would share the bed with his one-year-old daughter while the other two children shared another bed in the same room. Accused person constantly beat his step son,” said Mr Dzipe.

“On October 17, 2016, accused’s step son escaped a beating. He sought refuge at his uncle’s place. His uncle made a police report. The son was taken for medical examination and a filed report showed that he had been severely assaulted all over his body.”

Mr Dzipe said after the boy was medically examined, the department of social welfare took the other children for medical examination at Plumtree District Hospital, leading to the discovery of the rape.

@tannytkay