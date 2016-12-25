Man rapes daughter to cure HIV

March 22, 2016 Headlines, Top Stories

Thandeka Moyo Court Reporter
AN HIV positive man, 55, habitually raped his daughter after claiming he had a dream in which two white men directed him to sleep with the minor to get cured.

Disgusted Bulawayo magistrate Mark Dzira yesterday said the man was worse than an animal. He jailed the man, from Plumtree, for 20 years.

The man raped his daughter, 16, and she fell pregnant and had to drop out of school.

The court heard how the man raped the teen and continued to demand sex for about two months. She ended up texting her mother who is based in South Africa and told her about the sex attacks.

“I was staying with my father as he separated from my mother who stays in South Africa. On October 29 he called me to his bedroom and said he had a dream that he wanted to share with me,” said the girl.

“He said two white men appeared in the dream and instructed him to sleep with me if he wanted to be cured of HIV. After that he ordered me to get into his blankets and I refused.”

Dzira heard how the man grabbed his daughter and raped her once.

“I didn’t tell anyone. I was afraid of my father because he’s a very violent man. He continued demanding sex daily from that day until I informed my mother. Police were informed and I was taken to hospital where nurses confirmed I was pregnant.”

The girl’s mother said she collapsed when she received a text from her daughter.

“I received a text from my daughter saying her father had raped her. I then made a police report, leading to his arrest.”

Dzira condemned the man’s behaviour saying he had no place in the community.

“You’ve reduced your daughter’s life to nothing but a trauma-filled experience that will haunt her forever. Her own father didn’t only rape her, but also impregnated her. The pregnancy was legally terminated but still you’ve destroyed her life.

“You killed your child and kept on piling up trauma in her life by demanding sex from her, something which is taboo for sane humans,” said Dzira.

“Some animals behave better than you and there’s no way the girl was going to lie and claim you raped her. You’re therefore sentenced to spend 20 effective years in jail and there’s no reason why I must suspend any of those years.”
  • so

    20 years is too much. Today these girls want to have sex with older men. Maybe he did not pay up that’s why the hore reported him. If it was a women it was going to be only 2 years suspended on conditions.

    • Lunga

      Are you insane???

    • Jay Mageba1

      wasted sperm and ovaries. Nxa u are in the same level as this cretin who abused his daughter

  • theza

    so sad l feel sorry for the girl having to endure such from her dad

  • Jay Mageba1

    20 years is TOO LITTLE. This good for nothing cretin was supposed to be sentenced to life in jail. He is disgusting to say the least

  • Nonoe

    if we cannot run to our fathers for safety where then are we supposed to go? Who do we turn to? This man is very evil, am just glad he wasnt in justice Bere’s hands. He deserves to rot in prison.

  • MSAKANDA

    he deserve to be killed

  • Sibbs

    pregnancy legally terminated by ministry of health

    • Mirrror Mirror

      better

  • clement moyo

    Mhhhh an animal indeed.

  • job 50

    inhlamba ngezani kupublic yenzani njengabantu abafundileyo

  • job 50

    its not clear is this man the true biological father of this girl you never know maybe there girl is the one who initiated

  • Grace Mugabe

    Thus the works of the Ndebele people thus why R G Mugabe wanted to destroy this tribe very shameful indeed. for sure we shall not have rains in Matebelelend. May our GOD Come to resure these ndebeles

    • Gogodera

      kkkkkkkkkkkk thus very shameful indeed the courts should not have wasted resources trying this case but just castrate this idiot ndebele guy

      • Dumi

        Ah my brother from Dingaswayo’s balls. It is good to hear your contribution. I am back in the city of Queens with the lighter skinned Ndebele queens but I must admit the Kiwi polish colored girls in the cap.. were very accommodating. I now move with class. Mind you some of those 2 for one dollar tried to approach but they were smelling…sissss. I will leave them for you. Dumi signing off.

        • Dumi

          Before I exit as I promised I wont call you a tribalist.

        • Rudo

          Mandebere anonaka

    • lewanika

      tonde its you

      • Tonde

        Of this I plead “Not Guilty”!

    • magents

      Ya maswina

    • Nokukhanya

      Grace your statement deserves a lot to be desired.Y are u being tribalistic.Shame on you,God is a universal God and the rains will fall even in the devil ‘s fields

    • Volcanic Eruption

      PATHETIC! WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND MY DEAR. YOU WILL ONE DAY TASTE YOUR OWN MEDICINE.

      GOOD BLESS YOU.

