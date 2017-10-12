Man ‘rapes’ married sister in her sleep

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 55-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man allegedly raped his married younger sister while she was sleeping alone at her house during her husband’s absence.

The man who cannot be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere facing rape charges.

He was remanded in custody to October 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Charles Nyatsine said the man who is from Dingumuzi Suburb raped his 38-year-old sister on July 28.

“On 28 July at night the man went to the complainant’s house where she was sleeping alone. He opened an unlocked door and gained entry into the house,” he said.

“The woman woke up after she felt the weight of someone on her. She noticed that it was her brother. He pressed her down against the bed to stop her from fleeing and raped her once. The man then warned his sister against reporting the matter and he fled from the homestead.”

Mr Nyatsine said the woman went to visit her husband in Botswana and told him what had transpired. The complainant’s husband accompanied her back into the country and they reported the matter at Plumtree Police Station resulting in the man’s arrest.

