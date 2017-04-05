Man robbed of 250g gold, $3 200 cash

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A GOLD dealer allegedly lost 250 grammes of the precious mineral worth $9 500 and $3 200 cash to six robbers in a midnight attack at a night club in Gweru, a court was told yesterday.

The six men appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing assault and robbery charges in connection with the case.

Munyaradzi Chimombe (36) of Mkoba 11, Muchadura Mungenge (37) of Lundi Park, Themba Ngwenya (30) and Frank Takawira (28) both of Mkoba 6, Forward Muzila (40) and Golden Moyo (18) of Mkoba 14 suburb in Gweru were not asked to plead by Ms Taruvinga.

They were remanded out of custody to April 21 on $100 bail each.

Mungenge asked Ms Taruvinga for time to pay while Takawira asked her to reduce the bail amount.

However, Ms Taruvinga would not have any of that.

“If you don’t have the bail money you are remanded in custody to April 21,” she said.

Prosecuting, Ms Gracious Rongai said on March 31 at around 11PM Alois Mtizwa (32), a gold buyer went to Mupambadzire Night club at Mkoba 6 Business Centre, Gweru.

“The complainant began to drink beer and was in possession of 250 grammes of gold and $3 200 cash. The complainant decided to go home at around 1AM but was intercepted by the accused persons before he left the night club,” she said.

Ms Rongai said Chimombe, Mungenge, Ngwenya, Takawira, Muzila and Moyo started assaulting Mtizwa.

“Chimombe got into the middle as if trying to restrain the accused persons but he pushed Mtizwa into a certain room,” said Ms Rongai.

She said that the other five accused persons followed and pushed Mtizwa on to the floor and continued to assault him.

He sustained injuries on the head, face and chest.

The accused persons allegedly stole $3 200 cash and 250 grammes of gold worth $9 500 from Mtizwa.

“Minutes later the complainant was pushed out of the room, his trousers had been torn and his shoes were stolen,” said Ms Rongai.

“When the complainant discovered that his wallet containing $3 200, gold and shoes were missing he started demanding them from the accused persons.”

The court heard that Chimombe pushed Mtizwa to the floor again and the accused persons started to assault him again.

He allegedly fell into unconsciousness and the accused persons fled from the scene.

“The complainant later regained consciousness and went to board a commuter omnibus to his house in Mkoba 11 suburb, Gweru. The complainant later made a report at the police station leading to the arrest of the accused persons and nothing was recovered,” said Ms Rongai.

@wynnezane