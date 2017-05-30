Man seeks $25 000 to undergo kidney transplant

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

A 49-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man is seeking $25 000 to undergo a kidney transplant in India.

Mr Dumisani Mabhena of Southwold suburb was diagnosed with kidney failure in September last year after his renal system collapsed.

Mr Mabhena undergoes three dialysis sessions per day but can no longer afford the medical bills.

“I need to do three sessions per day and the bags cost $50 each. I have exhausted all my savings and I therefore do not know what to do next. My family has been very supportive, but things are tight for them now. It is not nice feeling like a burden to the family,” said Mr Mabhena

He said he had found a kidney donor and had already done all the required paper work.

He said the stumbling block now was lack of funds for the kidney transplant, air tickets for him, the donor and a caretaker as well as money for their upkeep while in India.

Mr Mabhena said he needed at least $25 000 to cover all the costs including their upkeep in India.

He said doctors advised him that the procedure could be done in South Africa but would cost twice as much.

Welwishers may contact Mr Mabhena on 0773747385