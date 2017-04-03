Man stabbed by jealous ‘hooker’ at hotel

Mashudu Netsianda and Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporters

A HARARE man who was booked at a local hotel was yesterday allegedly stabbed by a suspected prostitute who got jealous after he engaged the services of her rival.

Sources told The Chronicle that the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s, stormed out of his hotel room shortly after 9AM, screaming as blood gushed out of a wound following the vicious attack.

“We were busy serving our bosses breakfast when we heard a man screaming and there was blood all over his body. He rushed to the reception and narrated his ordeal to the people manning the desk,” said the source.

The man whose name could not be immediately established was, according to the source, stabbed with a knife by the woman who was not happy that he had hired another woman to spend Saturday night with. After committing the offence the suspect fled.

“It appears every time the man is in Bulawayo he would engage the services of the suspect but on that particular night he had opted for another woman and that incensed the suspect resulting in her stabbing him in the arm,” said the source.

After the incident, police were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

When The Chronicle news crew visited the hotel, the man confirmed the attack, but refused to give further details.

He however appeared to be in a stable condition.

“Don’t worry it’s okay,” he said.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said she had not yet received a report on the matter.

