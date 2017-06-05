Man steals $44 000 cars, gets community service

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Harare who stole two vehicles worth $44 000 from a Gweru car rental company before selling them in Zvishavane has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Kelvin Padzarandora (36) of number 71 Musasa Avenue in Mufakose, Harare, however, ultimately got away with community service after the sentence was conditionally suspended.

He had pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft when he appeared before Gweru Regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire.

Mr Nemadire convicted Padzarandora after a full trial.

From the eight years, the magistrate suspended three years for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

A further three years were suspended on condition Padzarandora restitutes $11 500 to two complainants and the final two years were suspended on condition he completes 525 hours of community service at Warren Park Police Station.

Prosecuting, Mr Kelvin Guvheya said on February 13, Padzarandora and an accomplice Artwell Marufu who is on the run hired a Chevrolet Aveo from Carhub Vehicle rental.

Mr Guvheya said Padzarandora collected the Chevrolet Aveo worth $6 000 on February 25 to use for 13 days and returned three days later to hire an Isuzu KB250 worth $38 000, but sold both vehicles in Zvishavane.

“To hire one vehicle one had to pay $200 and $20 was charged for daily usage; the two deposited $220 but did not collect the vehicle and gave an excuse that they were to collect it the following day.

“On February 25 the accused together with Marufu collected the vehicle and made a top up of $40 so that they would use the vehicle for two more days,” he said.

“On February 28 accused went on to pay $250 which he said was for extension again. As the vehicle was due the accused person did not hand it over to the rental company but instead he proceeded to Zvishavane where he sold it to Fernand Mutsuke for $2 200.”

Mr Guvheya said Padzarandora received $800 as deposit and the balance was to be paid upon production of the registration book.

On March 1, Padzarandora allegedly gave Mutsuke a fraudulently acquired registration book and received the balance.

The court heard that for the Isuzu KB250 vehicle, Padzarandora paid $1 020 which included a deposit of $300 and a hiring fee of $120 per day.

The court heard that on March 8 he went to Zvishavane where he sold the vehicle to a Charles Shava in a swap and top up deal of $20 000,” said Mr Guvheya.

“The following day representatives of the rental company made efforts to contact the accused so that he could return the vehicle as it was due but he was unreachable.

“On March 10 the accused person went on to produce a fraudulently acquired registration book and further received $4 800.”

The court heard Padzarandora was later arrested in Gweru.

The value of the stolen vehicles was $44 000 and they were both recovered.

