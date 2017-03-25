Man struck dead in beer brawl

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Chatsworth in Gutu has died after he was struck with an unknown object following a suspected beer brawl.

Tafadzwa Matekedza (29) of Mandiregerera Compound, Zoma Mine was found lying on the ground with a blood-stained shirt by a villager and was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital.

Matekedza, who had a deep cut on the back of his head and some bruises on his body, died the following day in hospital.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said Matekedza died on Thursday.

“We have received a report of a suspected murder where a Chatsworth man coming from a bottle store was allegedly waylaid and hit by an unknown object in a suspected beer brawl. The man fell unconscious and was found on the road side near Zoma Business Centre groaning the following day. The suspect is unknown. Investigations are in progress,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said on Tuesday at around 8PM, Matekedza left Zoma Business Centre where he was drinking beer with other patrons, for home.

Police said on Wednesday at around 8AM, a woman allegedly saw Matekedza lying by the roadside near the business centre.

“The woman observed that Mr Matekedza’s shirt had blood stains and a deep cut on the back of his head. She then rushed to the business centre where she alerted one Ms Alice Chindove (30) of Zoma Business Centre and left. Ms Chindove went to the scene where she found Matekedza lying unconscious on the roadside,” he said.

Asst Insp Dehwa said Ms Chindove went to inform Matekedza’s friend, Mr Taurai Tambudzai (35) of Zoma Mine who reported the matter to the police.

He said Matekedza was rushed to hospital where he died the following day.

— @walterbmswazie3