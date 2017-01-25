Man tells friend to rape girlfriend (17)

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl from Ntabazinduna suffered a horrific experience after her boyfriend (19) instructed his friend (17) to rape her.

A court heard that Thembelani Nxumalo, the girl’s boyfriend, allegedly covered her head with blankets and held her legs apart while his friend had sexual intercourse with her.

Nxumalo and his friend whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, were not asked to plead.

Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya remanded the pair in custody to February 3.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on Wednesday last week in in Ntabazinduna the girl was in the company of her boyfriend.

“Nxumalo assisted his friend to drag the complainant into his bedroom. He laid her on a bed, covered her head with blankets and held her legs open. His friend then had sexual intercourse with her once,” said Mr Dlodlo.

He said the girl reported the matter to her mother who made a police report leading to the arrest of the two teenagers.

Police have previously expressed concern over the increasing cases of rape cases in the country. Police say most girls are raped by persons close to them who are supposed to protect them.

