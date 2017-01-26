Mangwe rural college gets 270 computers

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

THE Government has acquired 270 computers for the Mangwe Rural Technology Institute which is set to open in due course at Ingwizi Business Centre.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Cde Obedingwa Mguni said the computers would be handed over soon.

“Government had promised to assist towards equipping the institute and so far 270 computers have been purchased. They are in Harare and they will be delivered to Bhulu High School anytime soon which is where the institute will be housed while awaiting its construction.

“A ground breaking ceremony for the institute is in the pipe line and we are awaiting a date,” he said.

Mangwe Rural District Council allocated 25 hectares of land towards the construction of Mangwe Rural Technology Institute which will operate as a satellite of the Midlands State University.

MSU will provide teaching personnel as well as expertise to ensure the smooth running of the institute.

Cde Mguni, who is also Mangwe MP, said a China-based company – Mingchang Sino Africa Mining Investment – had pledged to assist in constructing the campus.

He said officials from the company were expected to attend the ground breaking ceremony where they would officially announce how much money they would invest in the project.

Cde Mguni said the institute was going to be built through finances raised by various stakeholders and partners. He said the institute’s board had started identifying potential investors.

“The institute will operate as a subsidiary of the MSU but we will be approaching other universities and colleges in the country that have faculties which can be relevant to our region.

“For example Bindura University has a vibrant faculty of agricultural development and these are some of the opportunities that we will exploit,” he said

