Mangwiro on why he left Zifa job

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

TRIANGLE FC gaffer Taurai Mangwiro says he left his job as Zifa technical director and member of the High Performance Committee (HPC) because he felt he first needs to prove himself on the bench by winning the league title.

Mangwiro was appointed into the committee last year, but quit early this year to join Triangle soon after the committee had recommended that former Warriors’ coach Calisto Pasuwa be relieved of his duties.

The HPC is chaired by Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda and its other members are Innocent Chogugudza, Sunday Chidzambwa, Moses Chunga, Masimba Chihowa and Rahman Gumbo.

Mangwiro said his desire to win the league title had motivated him to leave his HPC role.

“I had to leave my job and return to coaching because I feel I have a contribution to make in the development of football. I would also want to make an impression as I haven’t won the league and I believe I have got a chance to win the title,” said Mangwiro.

The former secondary school teacher said he fancies winning the league title with Triangle.

“If we garner points away from home and ensure that we are unbeatable at home, I am sure we will be there with the best come end of the season, but it’s not going to be easy, that I must confess. It will require a lot of work from everyone involved and that’s how we can get there,” he said.

Triangle got off to a positive start when they held Chapungu to a goalless draw away at Ascot Stadium on Saturday where he also paraded his new signings.

Among the new signings are former FC Platinum forward Tarisai Rukanda, Stephen Alimenda, who did duty for former champions Dynamos last season, Russell Madamombe, Tonisani Sibelo and Chris Mverechena.

