Manhunt for $1 800 ‘theft’ cop

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE in Matabeleland South have launched a manhunt for a police officer who allegedly stole and disappeared with over $1 800 from Beitbridge police headquarters where he was stationed in the finance section.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday said they were searching for Constable Admire Sibanda in connection with theft of trust funds.

“The Criminal Investigations Department in Beitbridge is seeking assistance in the arrest of Admire Sibanda who is wanted for theft of trust property as defined in section 113 (2) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23,” said Insp Ndebele.

At some point, he said, Sibanda was arrested and taken to court.

“However, he skipped trial hence a warrant of arrest was issued against him. Efforts to arrest the accused person using his last known address of 994 Beitbridge Medium Density suburb proved fruitless as he has moved away. We’re kindly appealing to members of the public who might know his whereabouts to come forward with information,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said those with information on Sibanda may contact the nearest police station.

Recently, Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri said police will continue discharging from the force cops who engage in corruption and other nefarious activities that tarnish its image.

He said the ZRP will continue to employ all legal instruments at its disposal to enforce discipline.

“The ZRP shall continue to discharge from its midst all police officers who engage in corrupt activities. Running to the courts will merely serve to delay what is obvious,” he said.

“We cannot afford to be indifferent or to bury our heads in the sand and wish the problems of corruption and indiscipline away. We need to act decisively and acting decisively, indeed we shall do. No amount of litigation by those who are caught on the wrong side of the law will coerce or acquiesce us to their whims or machinations.”

