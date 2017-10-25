Man’s stomach ripped open

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb was left holding his intestines after he was stabbed by another man at a bar in the same suburb.

Mr Wonder Jawa was admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a week following the brutal attack by Mengezi Dube (25) at Eyethu Sports Bar in August this year.

Dube accused Mr Jawa and his friend of trying to rob him leading to an altercation.

Dube pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when he appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze.

Mrs Msipa-Marondedze remanded him in custody to October 30 for continuation of trial.

In his defence Dube said he never stabbed Mr Jawa.

He said Mr Jawa had confronted him at the entrance of the bar and accused him of stepping on him.

“I slapped his friend after I realised that he had inserted his hands into my pockets trying to steal from me. My friends Mbongeni Tshuma and Makhile Ndlovu came to my rescue,” he said.

Mr Jawa said: “I was stabbed by Dube after I tried to make peace between him and one of my friends. I was admitted to UBH for a week and I still feel stomach pains as a result of the attack,” he said.

Prosecuting, Miss Concilia Ncube said Dube stabbed Mr Jawa on August 27 at Eyethu Sports Bar around midnight after the two had a misunderstanding while drinking beer.

The court heard that the matter was reported at Pumula Police Station.

