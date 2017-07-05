Manyuchi outpoints Congolese

Harare Bureau

FORMER World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi began his journey to redemption on a positive note when he beat Democratic Republic of Congo boxer Sherif Kasongo by a unanimous points decision in a non-title fight at Zmart Hall in Ndola on Sunday.

The fight was one of the several undercard bouts for the African Boxing Union main draw in which Manyuchi’s stablemate Alfred Muwowo was fighting Tanzania’s Haji Juma for the flyweight title.

Manyuchi won the bout by points after eight rounds.

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions, who are Manyuchi’s handlers, were co-hosting the event as they joined hands with Exodus Boxing Academy and Mitanda Boxing Promotions.

Speaking to our correspondent yesterday, Manyuchi said he had a good fight but acknowledged that his opponent was also up to the task.

“I won on points, it was a unanimous judges’ decision.

“My opponent was good, he is from DRC and he is just like me, they got him to join Exodus Boxing Academy (from Zambia). He once challenged me and we finally met and I beat him convincingly.

“I am down but definitely not out and I am going back to where I was before,” said Manyuchi.

Manyuchi succumbed to a surprise first round knock-out to Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore in March and now has to fight his way back to the top.

Sunday’s fight was his first since that defeat in Singapore.

Manyuchi became the WBC welterweight silver champion last year in May when he beat Russia’s Dmitry Mikhaylenko in his backyard.