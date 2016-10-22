Mapeza, Murape in hot soup with PSL

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TITLE chasing FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza and the underfire Dynamos assistant coach Murape Murape have been summoned by the Premier Soccer League to appear before its disciplinary committee.

The duo is charged with contravening Order 31 of the league’s Rules and Regulations, according to an email sent by Kudzai Bare, the PSL’s communication and media liaison officer.

Mapeza and Murape will appear before the disciplinary committee on November 1 and November 8 respectively.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza and Dynamos assistant coach Murape Murape to appear before the disciplinary committee for allegedly committing acts of misconduct,” reads the statement.

Mapeza is accused of threatening match officials after the league match against Harare City played at Rufaro Stadium on October 8 that saw the Midlands outfit lose 1-2 and in the process suffer a huge blow in their title aspirations.

“Mapeza is said to have contravened Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of a player, official of a club who assaults, threatens, intimidates, coerces, interferes, misleads or insults a match official, player, official of the league, public, press or media, or any other person, before, during or after match,” reads the PSL statement.

Murape is accused of assaulting and threatening opponents and match officials.

He is said to have insulted and assaulted Caps United officials on October 16 before the match between Caps United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

"Murape who is also being charged for breaching Order 31.2.9 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, will appear before the PSL disciplinary committee on November 8," reads the statement from the league.