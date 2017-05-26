Mapeza names squad for Liberia clash preps

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

YOUNG Highlanders striker Prince Dube is the only locally-based forward called up for the Warriors’ Total African Nations Cup qualifier against Liberia set for the National Sports Stadium on June 11.

The Bosso forward will fight for a starting place with Orlando Pirates’ Tendai Ndoro, Maritzburg United’s Evans Rusike and Knowledge Musona, who plays for Belgian side KV Oostende.

Musona is one of seven survivors from the line-up that made it to the African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon as stand-in coach Norman Mapeza made wholesale changes to the squad.

Mapeza dropped the goalkeeping trio of Donovan Bernard, Tatenda Mkuruva and Takabva Mawaya, who were part of the Afcon squad, and replaced them with Caps United’s Edmore Sibanda, Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda and the 2016 Goalkeeper of the Year Petros Mhari of FC Platinum.

Keeping their places in the squad are Onesimo Bhasera of Supersport, Teenage Hadebe of Chicken Inn, Kudakwashe Mahachi of Golden Arrows, Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns, Marvelous Nakamba of Vittesse, Danny Phiri of Golden Arrows, Ndoro and Musona.

Big defender Costa Nhamoinesu, who plays for Sparta Praha in the Czech Republic, was left out due to injury and is likely to be the next Warriors captain if he recovers.

There was no place for the England-based trio of Brendon Zibusiso Galloway, a 21-year-old defender with Everton, Macaulley Bonne, who plays for League

Two side Colchester, as well as 25-year-old Burnley winger Tendai Darikwa.

“We are still negotiating with the three players,” said Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare.

Zimbabwe are in Group G of the qualifiers that also includes the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville.

After the June 11 clash against Liberia at home, the Warriors’ next assignment in the qualifiers will be a trip to Congo Brazzaville on March 23, 2018, before they face DRC in September. The Warriors will then visit Liberia on October 12 next year and wind up their qualifying campaign with a home tie against Congo Brazzaville on November 9, 2018.

The group winner qualifies for the finals set for Cameroon in 2019, while the runner-up also qualifies if they are among the three best runners-up.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (Caps United), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (Caps United), Partson Jaure, Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum), Onesimo Bhasera (Supersport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Erick Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town), Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos).

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa (Caps United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows) Khama Billiart (Mamelodi Sundowns) Marvelous Nakamba (Vittese), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United).

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona ( KV Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders)

Group G fixtures

June 10: DRC v Congo (Stade des Martrys)

June 11: Zimbabwe v Liberia (National Sports Stadium)

March 23, 2018: Congo v Zimbabwe, Liberia v DRC

September 5, 2018: DRC v Zimbabwe, Congo v Liberia

September 9, 2018: Zimbabwe v DRC, Liberia v Congo

October 12, 2018: Congo v DRC, Liberia v Zimbabwe

November 9, 2018: Zimbabwe v Congo, DRC v Liberia

— @skhumoyo2000.