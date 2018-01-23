Mapfumo returns to Zim

Showbiz Correspondent

CHIMURENGA musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is expected to make an emotional return to Zimbabwe after more than 10 years in self imposed exile in the United States of America.

Mapfumo who is at the ripe age of 72, announced that he would perform at Glamis Arena in Harare on April 28 with his group, the Blacks Unlimited through a video on his Facebook fan page.

Carrying a guitar, in black glasses, jacket and sweat pants completed with his trademark black beret, Mukanya invited fans to come in their numbers for the show that he called a Bira.

His publicist Blessing Vava said they were excited to be performing in Zimbabwe adding that details for the show will be given to fans in due course.

“We are excited that Mukanya will be performing in Zimbabwe after more than a decade’s absence.

On his behalf and CMC I will be giving you updates with regards to Mukanya’s Welcome Back Bira,” said Vava.

Mapfumo has been performing in countries such as South Africa, especially in Johannesburg and fans have attended the shows in their numbers.

The home-coming show will be a show to remember for the ardent Chimurenga music fans.