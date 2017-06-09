Marathon sex man appeals against sentence

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man who was jailed for a year after his under-age girlfriend (15) told her relatives that she had 10 rounds of sex with him, is appealing against the sentence.

Lihle Moyo through his legal representative Mr Tanaka Muganyi of Dube, Banda and Nzarayapenga legal practitioners, approached the courts seeking bail pending appeal.

Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube granted him a $100 bail.

Moyo, who appeared before the same magistrate last month, was jailed for a year after pleading guilty to having sexual intercourse with a minor. He seemed shocked when Mr Ncube announced the sentence.

For the State, Ms Magret Takawira said Moyo spent the night with the teenager on May 13.

“Complainant met accused on her way from visiting her friend. The two lovers then went to the accused’s place of residence around 7PM. They then watched television until 9PM when they retired to bed. Accused had protected sexual intercourse with the complainant 10 times until 6AM,” said Ms Takawira.

Complainant went home on the following morning and she was asked by her sister where she had spent the night.

She lied that she spent the night at her friend and the sister not convinced, reported her to their aunt.

On being questioned by the aunt, the complainant confessed that she had spent the night at her boyfriend’s place.

The aunt then took her to the police station where she reported the abuse leading to Moyo’s arrest.

