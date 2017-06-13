Married man assaults lover for dumping him

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A MARRIED Bulilima man has been fined $50 for assaulting his girlfriend after she dumped him following a threatening phone call from his wife.

Kholisani Sibanda (43) of Masendu area was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine or sentenced to 30 days imprisonment in case of default. Sibanda was also sentenced to two months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Sibanda beat up his 34-year-old girlfriend, Ms Rosewhy Ncube on May 12.

“In May Ms Ncube received a call from Sibanda’s wife who was accusing her of having an affair with her husband. She then told Sibanda who was in Botswana about the phone call and went on to dump him.

“Ms Ncube further told him that she had found another boyfriend which in turn made Sibanda angry,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said Sibanda returned home on May 12 and went to confront Ms Ncube at her homestead. He ordered her to take him to her new boyfriend’s house but she refused.

He said Sibanda punched her several times.

Ms Ncube screamed for help and her neighbour came to her rescue.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in Sibanda’s arrest.

In another incident a 29-year-old Plumtree man who appeared before the same magistrate has been fined $100 for beating up his 37-year-old wife after she confronted him over unpaid rent.

Langelihle Nkomo was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse. He was ordered to pay the fine or sentenced to two months imprisonment in case of default.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Ms Kiabetso Nyathi confronted her husband on April 28 and advised him to pay rent for the house that they are renting.

She said Nkomo was furious and struck his wife with a brick.

“On 28 April around 11PM Nkomo arrived home drunk and knocked on the door. Ms Nyathi refused to open the door and Nkomo opened it by force.

“His wife later confronted him over their unpaid rent which Nkomo was refusing to pay to their landlord. Nkomo became furious as a result of his wife’s confrontation and he hit her with a brick,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said Nkomo also whipped his wife several times on her back with a hose pipe. Mrs Sibanda said Ms Nyathi managed to escape from the house and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.

She said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Nkomo’s arrest.

