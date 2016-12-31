Martin Sibanda to release second album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TOMORROW marks five years since Rhumba muso Martin Sibanda and his group Ndolwane Super Sounds released their debut album Bakhuzeni and the wait is almost over for fans as the musician said he will release his second offering Konke Suzokulungisa in March next year.

Following a fall out from the original Ndolwane Super Sounds members of Charles Ndebele and Sibanda in 2011, he charted his own path and the following year released his debut solo project.

The album was well received throughout the country with the title track being an anthem on many dance floors.

However, as the years went by, fans had grown restless as Sibanda had not released an album with some appealing to him during shows to release a second album.

Now, Sibanda has heeded the call, promising fans that come March they will have the six-track album Konke Suzokulungisa.

He said he took his time to release a second album as he wanted to establish a fan base.

“Before the Ndolwane split, we had released about 12 to 13 albums without concentrating on building a fan base. However, now I have learnt that we should take our time so that people fall in love with the music first. This is the reason why I took so much time coming up with the album,” said Sibanda.

The dreadlocked Sibanda said in a bid to curb piracy the album would be released at once at all distribution points at affordable prices.

“We’re identifying some distribution points around Zimbabwe. Come the day of release we shall tell people where they can get their copy. We want the album to be as affordable as possible and also compete with the pirates’ prices,” said Sibanda.

Asked whether the album will surpass Bakhuzeni, Sibanda said: “I don’t want to compare and point out whether my second album will be better or not. Both are my work and I value whatever I do.”

Sibanda said he had not changed much in the beat as he kept the Ndolwane Sound.

“Ndolwane Sound is all about the message in the song and that is what people should expect in the album. The songs are mostly about keeping our culture and a lot of social commentary in the six tracks,”he said.