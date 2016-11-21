Mash West endorses President’s candidature

Walter Nyamukondiwa, Chinhoyi Bureau

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial Women’s League has endorsed President Mugabe as the sole party candidate for the 2018 elections and resolved that First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe should remain their leader.

In resolutions passed last Friday at the provincial interdistrict conference in Chinhoyi, women resolved that Dr Mugabe has worked hard since assuming the Secretary for Women’s Affairs position in the party.

“Our leader has done so much for us in the time she has been Secretary for Women’s Affairs in the party that we want her to continue in that position,” said provincial Women’s League chairperson Cde Angelina Muchemenyi.

Cde Muchemenyi condemned the imposition of candidates during national elections saying it was destroying the party.

She also spoke against vote buying.

“As women we say no to imposition of candidates as that has resulted in leaders that use financial muscle to get positions and later cause problems for the party and President Mugabe,” she said.

Cde Muchemenyi said the current situation in the party was unprecedented and imposition of candidates played a major role.

She said seniority in the party and one’s track record should be considered when choosing people to fill vacant positions.

The women also endorsed the introduction of bond notes saying they could be the panacea to the country’s cash crisis.

National deputy secretary for transport and welfare in the party Cde Caroline Mugabe said: “We have been using bond coins without any challenges and we feel the bond notes will also help to ease the cash shortages we are currently experiencing as we are using other people’s currency.”

Guest of honour Cde Prisca Mupfumira said people should be guided by Zanu-PF constitution in everything they do.

She called on the party leadership to look at the cases of people expelled from the party through vote of no confidence motions.

“There was a spirit that caused people to just wake up and say someone should be expelled from the party through unfounded allegations. These

issues should be revisited as we need more people in the party than outside,” she said.