Masked $4 000 robbers arrested

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

TWO masked men who allegedly stole more than $4 000 at a house in Bulawayo’s Nketa 7 suburb appeared in court yesterday.

Lot Sam Virimayi (22) and Gad MacDonald Brewer (23) of the same neighbourhood pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge when they appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

They were remanded out of custody to April 25 for trial on $50 bail each.

Virimayi and Brewer allegedly got away with $4 025 belonging to Ms Magina Hamunga who is suspected to be a money changer.

Prosecuting, Ms Magret Takawira said the duo allegedly committed the offence on Sunday last week at around 5:30PM. She said they pounced at the Nketa suburb house when Ms Hamunga’s maid, Miss Agnes Chigupa (17), was home with a three-year-old child.

“Brewer knocked on a kitchen door to the house next to the complainant’s. Virimayi stood leaning on its precast wall. Brewer pretended to be looking for some nails. Virimayi then jumped over the wall into the complainant’s yard,” Ms Takawira said.

She said Virimayi entered the house through the kitchen and asked the whereabouts of Ms Hamunga.

“Complainant told him she was at Maranatha High School. He grabbed her by the neck and immediately Brewer emerged wearing a mask. Brewer got hold of the complainant while Virimayi wore his mask,” said Ms Takawira.

“Accused persons tied complainant’s hands and legs with shoe laces. Complainant tried to scream but they covered her mouth with a cloth. They broke the bedroom door and searched for a handbag. They opened the bag and took $4 025 and fled.”

Virimayi and Brewer were both arrested on Tuesday.

