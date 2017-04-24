MASKED ROBBER GANG STRIKES. . . Businessman stripped of gun, car & $8 000

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

ARMED robbers have hit Gweru and Shurugwi making off with over $8 000 in cash, a VW Golf vehicle and two rifles.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said they were investigating a case in which a Shurugwi businessman lost $8 000, a vehicle and a rifle last week to three masked armed robbers.

He said the attackers raided Prince Farm Easter Mine in Shurugwi at night and robbed Mr David Russell (25) of his money, a rifle and a black VW Golf.

“I can confirm that three masked robbers, armed with rifles pounced on a Shurugwi businessman and they got away with $8 000 cash, a vehicle and a rifle,” he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi discouraged business people from keeping large sums of money in their houses or at business premises.

“We’re always discouraging people especially business people against keeping huge sums of money at home or business premises. Robbers always target them,” he said.

“We appeal to members of the public who might have information with regard to the robbers’ whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.”

On April 12, an unconfirmed number of armed robbers also pounced on the house of a 71-year-old man in Gweru.

Mr Benjamin Chikwakwata lost a .303 rifle, $200 and two cellphones.

Mr Chikwakwata confirmed the robbery to The Chronicle yesterday.

He said the armed robbers found their way into his house through the kitchen door that was not secured properly.

Mr Chikwakwata refused to shed more information saying he had been gagged by the police.

“Yes I was robbed of the rifle, cash and cellphones but I have been ordered by the police not to give you details.

“But I’ve since increased security at my property to make it difficult for anyone to break into my house,” said a visibly distraught Mr Chikwakwata at his home yesterday.

