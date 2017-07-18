Masuku opens up on suspension

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF stalwart Cde Angeline Masuku has ridiculed party members in Bulawayo who engineered her suspension saying some of them were novices politically when the party was formed.

The Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial leadership suspended Cde Masuku, who is a also a Senator in the province, after she and 18 other party members attended a war veterans meeting addressed by Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and Jabulani Sibanda who were expelled from the party.

Recently, the province lifted the suspensions on Cde Masuku and the 18 party members, meaning they can participate in the development of the party in the province.

In an interview, Cde Masuku, the only survivor from Zapu’s five-member negotiating team during the Unity Accord talks, said she never felt the suspension as she continued to serve the party and was recognised publicly as a Zanu-PF member.

She said the people who suspended her were bent on destroying the party and it was senseless that after building a home, a child comes to evict you from it.

“How on earth does one just think that they can wake up one day and say I’m suspending you? That’s why I’m saying I was not suspended. Because I was part of building of Zanu-PF as it stands,” Cde Masuku said.

“How can you build, whether you build your house with the family collectively, Zanu-PF is the family and somebody who was not even there when that house was being built, someone who was not even politically born at that time when we were building Zanu-PF, comes and says they are suspending you?”

She said she decided against retaliation as she was more politically mature than those who plotted her downfall.

“I sympathise with those people who think that they can destroy Zanu-PF when there are people who actually took their time, energy and everything to build Zanu-PF and think that they can destroy it. I’m sorry, not when we are there. As a mature person I was quiet, I never said anything, I never retaliated, because I knew that this will come to an end and things will be in order,” said Cde Masuku.

She said the lifting of her suspension does not make any difference in her life as she is as innocent as she was before her suspension.

“I’m feeling the same, I never changed or had a different feeling because I knew, I know and I will always know that I was innocent. I’m innocent and I will always be innocent,” Cde Masuku said.

She recalled her contribution during the formation of Zanu-PF saying she was part of the five-member negotiating team from Zapu that brought about the Unity Accord.

“If you can recall in 1987 when the Unity Accord was signed between Zanu and Zapu by ubaba umdala uNkomo (Joshua) lobaba uMugabe. There was a high powered committee that was set up to do the integration exercise, to integrate the two parties, five people from Zanu and five people from Zapu and I’m the only survivor from the five people from Zapu,” said Cde Masuku.

She said Zanu-PF remains the only party that can serve the interests of Zimbabweans, expressing her confidence that the ruling party would have a clean sweep in the elections next year.

