Masvingo in night blitz on illegal vendors

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo City Council has launched a blitz against illegal vendors in the city centre following an outcry by businesspeople in the central business district (CBD).

Town Clerk Mr Adolf Gusha confirmed the day and night raids against vendors.

He said the illegal vendors were making the streets impassable and depriving registered businesses of customers.

Some vendors conduct their business up to 11PM while others continue operating into the early hours outside fast food outlets each day.

“We normally launch a 24 hour blitz as and when we feel it is necessary. Illegal vendors have become a menace as they cause unnecessary congestion in the CBD and even deprive registered businesses of revenue as they block customers entering shops,” said Mr Gusha.

“Our municipal police will put the situation under surveillance and we will allow them to apply corrective measures when it is necessary, clearing the streets of illegal vendors at night.”

Last Friday at around 7 PM, The Chronicle news crew witnessed Masvingo municipal police in running battles with illegal vendors plying their trade at OK Supermarket along Hofmeyer Street and at Pick n Pay Supermarket along Leopold Takawira Street. Most vendors had their wares, mainly perishable commodities comprising tomatoes, fruits and vegetables confiscated.

The police who were either in uniform or plain clothes wrestled with the vendors mainly elderly women.

“This blitz will be for 24 hours each day until there are no illegal vendors in the CBD. We want sanity to prevail in the city,” said a municipal police officer who asked not to be named.

