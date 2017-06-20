Masvingo organising ‘mother of all Interface rallies’

George Maponga, Masvingo Bureau

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial leadership is mobilising 50 000 people for the Presidential Youth Interface rally scheduled for June 30.

President Mugabe is visiting all the provinces to interact with youths and has since visited Mashonaland East and Manicaland where bumper crowds have attended.

The Masvingo meeting will be held at an open space outside Mucheke Stadium.

Speaking during a preparatory meeting, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira urged the various sub-committees involved in planning for the mega rally to start preparations.

Cde Chadzamira said the ruling party should show President Mugabe that Masvingo was a Zanu-PF stronghold by coming in their numbers.

"We heard that the last rally in Mutare was attended by about 40 000 people, but we want to make it clear today that we are looking at no less than 50 000 people to fill the venue of President Mugabe's rally outside Mucheke Stadium,'' he said.

“Masvingo Province has shown before that we can mobilise people to support our President as evidenced by the huge turnout at last year’s 21st February Movement celebrations that were held at Great Zimbabwe. We want a similar number of people and we can do it.”

The province looks to its traditional sponsors for material support.

“All the various sub-committees involved in preparing for President Mugabe’s rally should immediately start working because we want to host the mother of all rallies,” said Cde Chadzamira.

“We know the rally will be for youths, but as is the norm, the whole Zanu-PF machine goes to work when our President is visiting any particular province so that we show our total and unwavering support.’’

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Mahofa said: “We must make sure that the majority of people who will attend President Mugabe’s Youth Interface rally next week are youths because there will be no point for youths to be under-represented at the meeting, yet they are the targeted audience.

“We must give our youths a chance to meet the President because they do not usually get that opportunity.”

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial youth chairman Cde Nobert Ndaarombe said young people in Masvingo were eagerly awaiting to meet President Mugabe.

Last week, the Zanu-PF National Youth League executive led by its secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga was in Masvingo where the members toured potential venues for President Mugabe’s rally before settling for an open space outside Mucheke Stadium.