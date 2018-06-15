Masvingo ready for President’s rally

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

ALL is set for a star rally to be addressed by Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo today with more than 50 000 supporters having been mobilised to welcome their presidential candidate.

While in Masvingo, President Mnangagwa is also expected to visit the now defunct Mashava Mine and the Cold Storage Company amid plans to resuscitate the two companies.

Yesterday, a road show comprising Zanu-PF youth members captivated the sleepy city as the whole town was painted in green and yellow with cars hooting and music being played ahead of today’s rally.

Masvingo provincial youth chairman Cde Brian Munyoro said a rousing welcome is in store for President Mnangagwa to send a clear message to the opposition that Zanu-PF is the only party with support in Masvingo.

“The national youth service graduates carried out a clean-up campaign at the National Railways of Zimbabwe Trabablas heritage site where President Mnangagwa blew off a locomotive belonging to the Rhodesian forces in the 1960s,” said Cde Munyoro.

“This is to mark the coming of a great man and given a chance, we will ask him to visit the site. We also held our first road show to send a message. In the morning, we will conduct yet another road show before his arrival.”

Masvingo Provincial Chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said they intend to make a political statement and every Zanu-PF member is geared for the Presidential visit.

“There was a hive of activity starting from Wednesday as part of preparations towards this important day in our party. We are treating his visit as a unique one. We want to make a political statement by sweeping all 26 national assembly and council seats. Members are expected to be gathered at Mucheke B arena by exactly 9 AM,” said Cde Chadzamira.

He said contrary to the opposition’s claims that Zanu-PF forces people to attend its meetings, no business would be forced to close. — @walterbmswazie2.