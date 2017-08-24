Masvingo request for heroine status for Maud Muzenda

Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial leadership yesterday made a formal request to the ruling party for the late Cde Maud Muzenda, widow to the late Vice President Dr Simon Muzenda, to be declared a national heroine.

Cde Muzenda (88) died on Tuesday afternoon at the Avenues Clinic after battling hypertension and diabetes.

Her death plunged Masvingo into mourning again, as the province and the nation at large was still to get over the death of national heroine and Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Senator Shuvai Mahofa on Heroes’ Day.

Masvingo Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said they had formally written to National Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo requesting national heroine status for Cde Muzenda.

He said the ruling party’s Politburo members in the province and the entire Zanu-PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee were unanimous that Cde Muzenda deserved national heroine status.

“We have already sent our request to the national party leadership for Amai Muzenda to be declared a national heroine in recognition of the role she played before and after the independence of Zimbabwe,” said Cde Chadzamira.

“Amai Muzenda was a towering figure in the struggle for Zimbabwe’s independence as she was constantly hounded by colonial authorities for supporting her husband, our late father and Soul of the Nation Dr Simon Vengesayi Muzenda. Amai Muzenda remained strong and committed to the liberation struggle and standing by her husband throughout.”

Cde Chadzamira said Cde Muzenda continued to support her husband in providing visionary leadership to the people of Masvingo and Zimbabwe at large even after independence in 1980.

“After independence, Amai Muzenda played a key role in tackling issues affecting women, particularly in her home district of Gutu and the entire province of Masvingo where she initiated a number of projects that uplifted the lives of people in rural communities,” he said.

Cde Chadzamira described August as a dark month for Masvingo province, with the demise of Cde Muzenda coming when the province was still to come to terms with Senator Mahofa’s death.

“Her death is more painful considering that we were still mourning another iconic figure and national heroine, Senator Mahofa,” he said.

“We have lost two great leaders and unifiers in one month and this is a very big loss to the province.”

Zanu-PF national spokesperson, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, said the party was saddened by the loss.

“The untimely demise of Gogo Mai Maud Muzenda yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon has been received by the Zanu-PF party with shock and dismay. Although she had not been well for some time, she was indeed slowly gravitating to recovery.

“Her death greatly pains the revolutionary party as it comes on the heels of the death of the late national heroine Cde Shuvai Mahofa and the late Cde George Rutanhire who has appropriately been declared a national hero. “Such successive deaths are absolutely uncommon and leave the revolutionary party in plural bewilderment,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo narrated Gogo Muzenda’s contributions during and after the liberation struggle.

“Her contribution to the liberation struggle in support of her illustrious husband, the late Vice President Simon Muzenda “Mzee” – the Soul of the Nation – was immense.

“She struggled to raise the family as Mzee was incarcerated by the settler regime and later in exile to prosecute the liberation struggle.

“Post-independence, she quietly and motherly contributed in the consolidation and freedom of our independence. Her humility and simplicity ran deep like still waters. She has left a legacy of selfless service to us all,” he said.

Added Cde Khaya Moyo: “Gogo Maud Muzenda is indeed no more. Her death has left many in limbo, Zimbabwe is now without a cool shade and mankind is without this great and humble personality.

“May her dear soul anchor and rest in eternal peace. Go well Gogo.”