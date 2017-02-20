Mat North appeals to First Lady to hold rally in Hwange

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZANU-PF Matabeleland North Province has appealed to the party’s Women’s Affairs Secretary Dr Grace Mugabe to hold a rally in Hwange to rejuvenate party members and supporters for the district to perform well in next year’s elections.

The party’s Matabeleland North provincial vice chairman Cde Nelson Sibanda made the passionate plea to senior party members, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Hwange senator Cde Thokozile Mathuthu, who is also the Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services on Friday at Hwange’s Lwendulu Hall where scores of party supporters from the district were gathered.

Cde Sibanda said the party’s provincial leadership was worried about Hwange District as its performance “hasn’t been convincing over the years”, hence they want the First Lady to hold a rally there.

“The First Lady is wanted here in Hwange. People want to meet her.

“We know that wherever she goes things happen and her visit doesn’t go to waste hence we want her to visit Hwange which has been underperforming,” said Cde Sibanda.

The district has three constituencies and two of them were won by the MDC-T with the other one going to Zanu-PF in the 2013 harmonised elections.

Cde Sibanda said if the First Lady, who in 2015 visited Binga and attracted thousands of supporters, holds a rally in the district, the party would perform better in the district in next year’s elections.

“Please as our leaders, may you go and tell her this message that she is wanted here in Hwange,” said Cde Sibanda.

In response, Cde Mathuthu promised to deliver the message.

“We have our top 10 meeting [of the Women’s League] on Monday (today) so you should consider your plea delivered. I will personally convey the message to her,” she said.

Dr Mugabe has resumed her rallies countrywide and was in Buhera on Friday where she addressed thousands of Zanu-PF supporters. During the rally, she castigated power hungry bigwigs fomenting divisions in the party.

— @ncubeleon