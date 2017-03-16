Mat North cops effect 3-month weapons ban

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have banned members of the public from carrying dangerous weapons in Tsholotsho, Lupane and Umguza for the next three months in the interest of public order.

In a statement, the acting Officer Commanding Lupane District, Superintendent Jadiel Mutepfe, said the carrying of axes, catapults, machetes, swords, knives and daggers was prohibited until June 13.

The order was made in terms of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

“I, Superintendent Jadiel Mutepfe believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying of weapons in public whether openly or by concealment is prohibited.

“The weapons include the following items which may be used as weapons in public disorder according to Section 14 of the Public Order and Security Act,” said Supt Mutepfe in a notice of prohibition order.

He said that any traditional weapon was also banned from the area covering Tsholotsho, Lupane and Umguza administrative districts.

“I hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in the area or any part for a period not exceeding three months, from March 14 to June 17, 2017,” said Supt Mutepfe.

Last year, police in Bulawayo effected a similar order that expired in November saying it had been necessitated by the prevailing volatile political situation.

At that time, the Officer Commanding Bulawayo West District, Chief Superintendent Mthokozisi Manzini-Moyo, said due to incidences of marches and demonstrations, it was his belief that public order would be disturbed.

Chief Supt Moyo said history had proved that such gatherings may be characterised by malicious damage to property, assault and all forms of public violence, hence the ban on carrying dangerous weapons in public.

He said the prohibition was not in violation of freedom of expression guaranteed under the constitution.

