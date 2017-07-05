Mat North faces Games challenges

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

MATABELELAND North province, hosts of the inaugural rebranded Zimbabwe National Youth Games, does not have facilities for some of the new sport codes.

This year’s games set for August 17-27 will have 22 sport codes compared to the generic eight since their inception in 2003.

The new sport codes are rowing, swimming, rugby, hockey, cricket, pool, chess, darts, gymnastics, weightlifting, martial arts, cycling, table tennis and traditional games.

This means the games will be spread across the province instead of being held in one town as per tradition, depending on availability of facilities.

National Youth Games local organising committee chief executive officer Burzil Dube said experts were still on the ground assessing facilities, with swimming, hockey, rowing, rugby and cricket tentatively set for Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces.

“We are busy assessing facilities, but hockey and cricket are likely to be held in Bulawayo, while rowing will also be at Ncema Dam,” said Dube.

Bulawayo has Queens Sports Club and the Heath Streak Cricket Academy.

There is also a likelihood of having the games at Victoria Falls Primary School depending on the findings of the assessment team, as the school has a cricket ground, although it is relatively small in size.

Dube said assessment was being done at Bubi-Lupane Dam in Lupane to see if the 40 million cubic metre water body is not infested with crocodiles to host rowing.

Victoria Falls Swimming Pool, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, is expected to be ready before the end of this month, which may see swimming being held in the resort town.

While the LOC has scheduled rugby games for Bulawayo, the sport may be moved to Victoria Falls Primary School, which successfully hosted a four nations’ Kwese Sevens Rugby tournament early this year.

Dube said venues for some of the codes have been identified, with Hwange hosting volleyball, netball, boxing, athletics, weightlifting, karate and tennis.

Victoria Falls will play host to chess, Darts, pool, golf and tennis, while Lupane will host cycling and basketball at Fatima and Mabhikwa High schools. No venue has been identified for handball.

There were concerns that spreading the codes to different towns will affect multi-disciplinary athletes and Dube said the thrust of the Youth Games is to develop a sportsperson in one discipline, which they should take as a career.

Hwange will be the command centre and will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

Dube said the organising team is finalising accommodation for athletes, who will be housed at different schools.

A budget of $2 million has been set aside for the games.

