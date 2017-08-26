Mat North storms into soccer final

Nkosilathi Sibanda in Hwange

MATABELELAND North Under-23 men’s football team will face Harare in the final of the National Youth Games at the Colliery Stadium in Hwange today.

The two sides will be meeting for the second time after drawing 1-1 in the group stages.

Matabeleland North beat Midlands 1-0 in the semi-finals played at Chakona Stadium, while Harare overcame Matabeleland South 5-3 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

Matabeleland South were by far superior to Harare and were unlucky to fall on penalties.

Matabeleland North are now favourites to strike gold in the final, as they have assembled a talented side under renowned coaches Chenjerai Dube, Tapela Ngwenya and Melusi Ndebele.

Dube is assistant coach at Castle Lager Premiership side Hwange, while Ngwenya is an assistant coach at Hwange-based Division One side Makomo and Ndebele is from Tsholotsho FC.

Home advantage should also work in their favour as thousands of Hwange residents have been cheering the team on.

According to the coaches, their secret has been the fast paced football they adopted from the first day.