Mat South team leaves for Paralympics

Richard Muponde in Gwanda

RURAL Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Minister Abednico Ncube yesterday gave the Matabeleland South provincial team a warm send off to the National Paralympics Games that start in Bindura today.

The games will end on Tuesday next week.

The send off event was held at St Christopher’s Primary School where the team was smartly dressed in a uniform sourced by Minister Ncube, who also sourced enough food for their upkeep in the Mashonaland Central city.

Minister Ncube implored the team to be true ambassadors of the province and challenged them to bring home many gold medals to honour individuals and stakeholders that assisted them with their basic needs.

He said the Paralympics Games were a national strategy for testing, measuring and evaluating talent available for selection into Team Zimbabwe for the Zone VI Games and International Paralympics Games.

“As Matabeleland South province we have our own athlete, Sipho from Ntepe Secondary School, who did well for Zimbabwe and qualified for the African Union Sports Council Region V Games held in Angola in December 2016,” said Ncube.

“Allow me to say thank you very much to all those who have helped in cash and kind to make it possible for this team to camp and also affiliate for participation. Blessed is the hand that giveth than the one that taketh; be blessed abundantly,” he said.

Team Matabeleland South is set to leave for Bindura in the early hours of today.

- @richardmuponde.