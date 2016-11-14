Matabeleland gets first specialised theatre

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter.

A SPECIALISED operating theatre that enables doctors to carry out all types of surgeries, has been opened in Bulawayo.

The Modular Operating Theatre (OT) is the third such facility in the country and the first in Matabeleland region.

The theatre is among a number of facilities available at Corporate 24, a $3,5 million state-of-the-art private hospital located along Josiah Tongogara Avenue in Bulawayo which opened its doors last Friday.

The hospital has emergency services, radiology, maternity, paediatric, laboratory, vaccinations and the Intensive Care Unit as well as the high dependency unit.

Corporate 24 founder and chief executive officer Dr Mike Joka said the facility was a 30-bed facility and is the biggest facility in their health services group.

He said the operating theatre would cater for any type of operations and was the first of its kind in Matabeleland.

“I am very proud today not that we have opened the facility but today we are also witnessing something that is very exciting, something that we are proud of as Corporate 24. We have taken our good time to perfect our art and see to it that we give the people of Bulawayo the best that we can,” said Dr Joka.

“The Operating Theatre that we are opening today is the first Modular OT in Matabeleland. It is the most recent or most modern technology when setting up theatres. This here is the third modular OT in Zimbabwe.”

He said the other two Modular OTs are at Avenues Clinic and Parirenyatwa Hospital, both in Harare.

Dr Joka said the institution, which also has a pharmacy, accepts cash-paying patients and those on Medical Aid.

Officially opening the hospital, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr Aldrin Musiiwa applauded Corporate 24 for complementing Government efforts in providing health care services. “I sincerely laud such an effort and encourage other businesspeople and enterpreneurs to emulate Dr Mike Joka,” said Dr Musiiwa.

He said it was sad that the country’s health system was operating under severe constraints as evidenced by drug shortages, lack of equipment and shortage of manpower.

“Over the years players in the private health care sector have suffered under the misconception that they cater only for the elite or rich. We should be grateful to this sector which complements government efforts in providing health care services,” said Dr Musiiwa. — @AuxiliaK