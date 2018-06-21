Matebeland South crowns Miss Mines

Showbiz Reporter

SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD beauty, Thembelihle Ncube was crowned Miss Mines Matabeleland South after shrugging off competition from 13 other contestants at the provincial preliminary held at Filabusi Business Centre last weekend.

Mashia Mapfundematsva, 19, was crowned first princess while Bridget Shava, 20, was announced as the second princess.

For her efforts, Ncube got 200 broiler chicks and project equipment. Mapfundematsva and Shava were given 150 and 100 broiler chicks respectively as well as project equipment.

Ncube automatically secured a slot to contest for the Miss Mines Zimbabwe national final whose date is yet to be unveiled.

The judges were unanimous that Ncube had what it takes to represent the Matabeleland South province as its mining ambassador. The teary beauty said she was happy that she had won. She said she would try her best to live up to the expectations that come with her new responsibilities.

“I’m at loss for words as this (winning) was the least of my expectations. I really thank God for being crowned Miss Mines Matabeleland South 2018,” Ncube said.

“I’ll use the opportunity to help the girl child, especially in the rural areas where most girls don’t have sanitary pads. This is a complete change to my life and I’ll make the best of it.”

The pageant, which was held under the theme “Idayimani-Ngoda Dzacho-The Jewels” was held to celebrate rural life and uplift the lives of marginalised rural girls. It was organised by Simuka Modelling Agency and sponsored by businessman, miner and aspiring Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Insiza North, Farai Taruvinga.

The pageant also sought to educate the girl child about reproductive health, sexual abuse, early child marriages, HIV and Aids as well as child labour.