‘Mat’land Sevens tournament will help unearth new talent’

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cheetahs head coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba said the Matabeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) Sevens tournament that kicked off at Hartsfield grounds on Saturday will go a long way in unearthing talent for the national team.

Nyamutsamba said he is glad similar tournaments are being held in Kwekwe, Gweru and Harare thereby widening the net for talent scouting.

“I am here after having watched the Bulawayo Sevens and I’m glad there are similar tournaments being played across the country. I know this will improve competition between our sevens players,” said Nyamutsamba.

He said he was happy that such competitions were being held after the country’s third successive qualification for the 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup that will be held in San Francisco, US.

Nyamutsamba said being part of the best 24 sevens rugby teams in the world would change the way the game is approached locally.

“I’m happy that such competitions are coming after our qualification for the World Cup. Qualifying for the World Cup is actually making a big difference in the country as players are now more interested in playing the game of sevens. Going for the World Cup is something we have been waiting for and now that it has happened, we are starting to see the results of that qualification,” he said.

Five teams, Bulldogs, Nust, Highlanders, Platinum Warriors and Old Miltonians took to the field in the first round of matches at Hartsfield on Saturday.

Platinum Warriors look set to defend the title after recording two wins against Nust (35-0) and Highlanders (28-7).

Hartsfield Sevens rugby results

Bulldogs 12 v 49 Highlanders, Platinum Warriors 22 v 14 Old Miltonians, NUST 12 v 07 Bulldogs, Platinum Warriors 35 v 00 NUST, Highlanders 19 v 07 Old Miltonians, Bulldogs 10 v 31 Old Miltonians, Highlanders 07 v 28 Platinum Warriors, NUST 00 v 38 Old Miltonians.

