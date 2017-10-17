Matobo launches $66k processing, value addition centre

Pamenus Tuso, Business Correspondent

FARMERS in Tshelanyemba area in Matobo district have fully embraced Zim-Asset following the launch of the $66 000 Matobo Processing and Value Addition Centre, which is set to address food challenges in the drought-prone area by processing crops in order to provide constant supply of produce all year round.

Apart from increasing food security in the area, the value addition centre is also set to cushion farmers from the climate change shocks.

Officially opening the centre on Friday on behalf of Small to Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni, Matabeleland South deputy director in the ministry, Mr Richmond Ncube, applauded the local community for championing the project, which he said was in line with Government’s Zim-Asset programme and the United Nation‘s Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

“The objectives of the centre speak to chapter one section 15 (A) and (B) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe that seeks to address food security and to the Zim-Asset’s food security and nutrition as well as the value addition and beneficiation clusters. Therefore, the centre seeks to achieve food security and income for community members through agro-processing and value –addition,” said Mr Ncube.

He implored local small scale farmers to supply the centre with adequate produce so as to promote sustainability.

“I urge farmers to take advantage of this facility by taking their garden and dry land produce to the centre. Value addition promotes increased income as every extra layer added, produces an additional percentage of increased financial value.

“Strategic linkages with various Government line ministries have been created and maintained to ensure the success of the centre,’’ said the deputy director.

Mr Ncube also appealed to the community to take care of the processing machinery at the centre.

“It is my sincere hope that this initiative will not only benefit Matobo community members alone but the nation at large. It will also act as a learning centre for farmers from other districts within and beyond Zimbabwe.

“Therefore, I would like to urge you to take good care of the machinery at this centre so that others can be inspired to learn more from you,” added Mr Ncube.

The local community initiated the project in 2014 before Trocaire through Dabane Trust chipped in with both technical and financial assistance under the livelihoods programme.

“A total of US$66 000 was invested in the centre through the purchase of building materials, furniture, equipment, training, supervision as well as labour costs.

The centre has got 57 members (49 women and 8 men) who have been trained in participatory Market Systems Development (PMSD), Community Based Management (CBM), Business Model and Ownership Management.

Dabane Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, has also conducted gender awareness workshops that target both men and women.